I am the Republican committeeman for the Springville District of East Donegal Township, and one of my responsibilities is the recruitment of candidates for elected office, including those for school board.

This is not an easy task, especially when it comes to the school board. I live in the Donegal School District, and we are so blessed to have great people serving on our board and running for election this year.

When I interview prospective candidates for the school board, one of the questions I ask is, “Are you a certified masochist?” A masochist is someone who loves pain and, as a member of a board, there will be times of pain to endure.

What are the benefits of serving? There is no political capital and no pay.

I must stop here and relate a conversation with a woman at my poll. She said, “I think a $50,000 salary for a board member is ridiculous.” I said, “I agree and this is the correct amount,” and held up my hand, forming a zero. She said, “You mean they don’t get paid?” and I said, “Correct.” Then she asked why they serve, and I responded that it is for the love of the community.

The makeup of your local school board is very important, and candidates have to be looked at very closely when seeking endorsement. The board has a lot to say when it comes to your taxes and the way tax dollars are spent. Choose your candidates carefully and cast an informed vote.

R. Keith Vogt

East Donegal Township