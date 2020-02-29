Parkinson’s Circle of Care Alliance is a local nonprofit serving the Parkinson’s community in Lancaster and surrounding counties. Parkinson’s is a very debilitating and isolating disease. We offer many events such as a symposium, a beer dinner, a “Red, White and Blues” dinner, and a unity walk.
This year, we are introducing an arts therapy program. We will have programs in pottery, percussion, art, voice and dance. We are partnering with professional instructors and great area institutions, such as the Fulton Theatre.
These programs will help people with Parkinson’s get out and interact with the community and each other. We need venues for our percussion and voice programs. We also need volunteers to help with classes.
If you know of a location that would have space, or would like to volunteer, we would love to hear from you. Our email is parkinsonscca@gmail.com, or call 717-568-8448.
Bob McKane
Founder/Board President
Parkinson’s Circle
of Care Alliance