What is happening to America? I cannot fathom how the new cancel culture can find certain Dr. Seuss books and Pepé Le Pew — a cartoon character — offensive.

Yet the media praise the Grammy performance of “WAP” by Cardi B, twerking around a stiletto-heel stripper pole with dollars raining down and rolling around on a big purple bed with another woman.

I ask everybody to research the lyrics to “WAP” by Cardi B and explain why Dr. Seuss is deemed offensive — but her lyrics aren’t. America needs to wake up before it is too late!

Jack Blazejewicz

East Earl Township