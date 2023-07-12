I recently was at a grocery store and noticed a display of leftover “legal” fireworks.

I saw a box of “Bang! Pops,” which are those little things you throw against a hard surface and they pop. It seemed innocent enough for a 5-year-old, so I grabbed a box for our granddaughter.

I was asked by the clerk for identification to purchase them. What? I need to produce identification to purchase a $1.49 box of poppers, but I don’t need to show identification to vote for the president of the United States? Really?

“Oh yes,” the clerk explained. “We could be fined $10,000 for not asking for ID!”

I had to chuckle to myself in disbelief as I scrambled to retrieve identification while my beet-red face lit up the store. Shoppers were staring at me as though I were trying to pull a fast one!

By the way, my granddaughter had fun throwing the poppers, and so did I!

Remember to vote!

Deborah Boyer

Manheim Township