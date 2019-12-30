In November, Columbia University completed a study of U.S. federal carbon tax policy. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has progressed further in Congress than six other proposals. Briefly, a fee of $15 per metric ton would be charged on greenhouse gas emissions. This would cover over 80% of gross national emissions. The fee would be increased $10-$15 per year. These fees would be returned to citizens as a carbon dividend, making it revenue neutral.
Results of this study include a substantial decline in greenhouse gas emissions of 32% to 33% by 2025, and 36% to 38% by 2030. Most of this decline is in the electricity generation sector, with emissions reduced 82% to 84% by 2030.
Air pollution would decline in this period, including a reduction of 95% in sulfur dioxide and mercury and 75% in nitrogen oxides. Use of fossil fuels in electric generation would be reduced, and the use of solar, wind, nuclear and natural gas with carbon capture and storage will increase.
Energy prices would rise somewhat, with gasoline increasing about 12 cents a gallon in 2020 and 90 cents by 2030. Electric costs are projected to rise 1 cent per kilowatt hour in 2020 and three cents in 2030. These increased costs would be offset by annual carbon dividend payments of $250 to $260 in 2020 and $1,410 to $1,470 in 2030. Because dividend payments are distributed equally, low and average income households would receive more than they pay in increased energy costs.
Wayne Olson
Manheim