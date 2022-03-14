Since President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on Russian oil recently, U.S. gasoline prices have increased at the pump, even though we don’t import much of Russia’s oil. If the United States had moved further in its transition to green energy, we believe that the U.S. wouldn’t be in this predicament today. Meanwhile, our European allies are in a worse position. Russia supplies nearly 40% of the European Union’s natural gas used for heat and electricity.

The U.S. Senate is seriously discussing a well-designed price on carbon. A steadily increasing price on carbon emissions would speed the transition to cleaner energy options. The money collected from this would be distributed to consumers as a dividend to offset the increased costs.

A border carbon tax is being planned by the European Union, and this could also be used here to impose international pressure on oil-exporting countries. Republicans in our Congress are expressing support for a similar idea.

In 2012, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney identified Russia as a threat. In January, he said, “If you’re serious about climate, put a price on carbon.” It’s time for our elected officials to get back into climate discussions. We can’t wait any longer for the transition to green energy, and we have broad agreement on how to achieve it.

Our climate, energy prices and the stability of the world are at stake.

Wayne Olson

Manheim

Madeleine Para

Washington, D.C.