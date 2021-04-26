In February, the United States officially returned to the Paris climate agreement, which signals a significant step to reclaim global leadership on climate change.

On Earth Day, the White House convened a second international meeting to cement its role as a climate leader. Enacting effective legislation at home, like carbon pricing, is the next bold step the U.S. needs to take.

More than 2,000 businesses, faith groups and prominent individuals have publicly endorsed carbon fee and dividend legislation, which would charge a fee on fossil fuels at the source.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen co-signed a statement from top economists declaring that a carbon tax offers “the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.”

Scale and speed are the key words. Our goal must be to reduce carbon pollution significantly in the next 10 years and get to net zero by 2050. This is not a partisan issue. A fee on carbon should be the solution for Democrats and conservatives alike, since it is market-based.

Moreover, this policy will improve our health. The article “State of the air? Not good,” which appeared in the April 21 LNP | LancasterOnline, cites the American Lung Association’s 2021 report finding that the air quality in the Lancaster County region is among the worst in the nation.

It’s no badge of honor, but a sober call for action. Particles pose a threat to our health, especially for vulnerable populations, and exacerbate symptoms for those suffering from asthma, allergies and sinus infections. Support cutting emissions, invest in clean energy and save lives!

Monika Moyrer

West Lampeter Township