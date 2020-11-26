One Sunday, as we did a birthday drive-by, our classic car — a 1931 Ford Model A — stopped running on the curve on Ironville Pike. I’m so thankful the people behind us helped. The gentleman helped to turn the truck around and went home to get a nylon tow rope to help us get the car home. The kind lady stopped traffic coming the other way and drove me to the church. Thank you for your kindness.

Also, on June 13, our granddaughter’s car stopped and a kind gentleman drove her home with ice cream on a hot day. Thanks so much.

Sylvia Michener

Columbia