The news that Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was relieved of his command is deeply disturbing.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly (who has since resigned) relieved Crozier because of the suspicion that Crozier had leaked an email detailing the critical support that his crew of more than 4,000 needed after an outbreak of COVID-19.

The basis for the suspicion? The email was unclassified and had been copied to too many people. The Navy has yet to identify who among the original recipients should not have received his request or to cite the basis for classification.

It is extraordinary that Crozier conveyed his concerns so widely within the Navy. My guess is that he felt that every level of the Navy had to be confronted to ensure that action would be taken to protect his crew. Given the close quarters aboard the ship and the rapidity of viral transmission, he had only one shot to ensure that life-saving action would be taken in a timely manner. An investigation of this whole matter is called for.

Next to carrying out an essential mission, there is no higher responsibility for a military officer than to protect the safety of the men and women he/she commands. The cheers Crozier received from his crew as he came down the gangway in Guam leave no doubt how they felt.

Eric Kearsley

Capt. (retired), U.S. Navy

West Lampeter Township