“You have wearied the Lord with your words. How have we wearied the Lord? By saying, ‘All who do evil are good in the eyes of the Lord, and he is pleased with them’ ” (Malachi 2:17).

My heart broke to see the cross of Christ at the U.S. Capitol in the LNP | LancasterOnline coverage of how professing Christians are involved with rioting on Jan. 6.

I cannot comprehend how the followers of the Prince of Peace can be doing such things. You may say “we are pro-life,” but being anti-abortion only cannot be pro-life. People in that mob were calling each other to hang, murder or beat other human beings — those created in the image of God.

You may say, “I did not do any of those things,” but you were unequally yoked to those who did, supporting them in their lawlessness and hate-filled speech and actions.

To follow Jesus means to act as he did, making change by loving not hating — by peace, not violence.

“Love your enemies” (Matthew 5:43). This is the law of Christ, which we follow, not the law of this world.

Barbara Watts

Manheim Township