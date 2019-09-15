Two Sept. 8 Sunday LNP letters intersected (“Defend America against socialism” and “Trump economy didn’t help workers”) in a way both illustrative and ironic. The former purported to champion the “virtues” of capitalism. The latter simply stated what anyone with a brain and two eyes should already know.
Here’s the scoop.
Capitalism is an economic system based on private ownership, profits, wage labor and the accumulation of wealth. If benevolent, it’s capable of maintaining a strong middle class and providing for the poor through philanthropic endeavors. If aggressive, it will impoverish and enslave workers in a system from which escape is nearly impossible (think the company store of the coal barons or sharecropping in the South). It’s this latter form that recent popes and socially minded pastors have condemned for its excesses.
Socialism is defined as an economic system wherein the means of production, distribution and consumption are controlled by the community as a whole. There are many forms of socialism. Communism and state ownership are what many think of, but farmer co-ops and worker-owned companies also fall into this category. In this system, wealth is spread more widely and workers have more control over schedules, benefits, wages and the prices charged for products and services.
To the 1%, this is anathema. They maintain an advantage through manipulation. They count on Joe the wage-earner to defend capitalism out of a misguided sense of “patriotism.”
So before you use “socialism” as a cuss word, at least learn what it is — and what it is not.
Stephen Smith
Seven Valleys
York County