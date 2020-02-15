We’ve now waited so long to deal with the threat of global warming that it seems like it would take a miracle to cut greenhouse gas emissions fast enough to avoid disaster.
But wait! Coming to the rescue is — of all things — capitalism!
The free market is likely to destroy the fossil fuel industry much sooner than you think and replace it with clean energy. That’s because solar and wind energy are now cheaper than coal, oil or natural gas and they’ll keep getting exponentially cheaper every year, just like computer chips.
Electric vehicles are also getting cheaper than gasoline-powered vehicles. They’re projected to gain 50% to 80% of the market by 2025 and to make internal combustion vehicles obsolete by 2030. It’s already 10 times cheaper to drive an electric vehicle on clean energy than to drive a gasoline-powered vehicle (Google “Clean Disruption Investment 2019”).
So, problem solved? Not quite. A clean energy revolution will require a 21st-century grid and a way to pay for it.
Almost every major economist, worldwide, says we must end the $20-plus billion in annual subsidies fossil fuels get every year and use that money to pay for a modern, competitive, clean-energy grid. (A modern grid can also be more secure from external attacks.)
Economists are also virtually unanimous in urging an escalating carbon tax that returns all that tax money to every taxpayer every month in equal checks.
M. Susan Richman
Lancaster