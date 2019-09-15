A few observations on Ismail Smith-Wade-El’s Sept. 8 Sunday LNP op-ed, “It’s imperative we face the truths about slavery.”
First, the idea that America is built economically on slavery is problematic. As Alexis de Tocqueville pointed out, slavery — in addition to its fundamental evil — is lousy economic policy. Only as the South has become less racist (leaving slavery, Jim Crow and the Democratic Party behind) has it been able to grow out of its depressed condition as a Third World dictatorship within America. Slavery isn’t an example of “the excesses of American capitalism”; it’s the exact opposite.
After making several unattributed assertions about the (current?) beliefs of doctors, Smith-Wade-El continues his list of straw men:
“We claim that slavery was not so bad.”
“We argue that slaves should have been grateful.”
“... our romantic and idyllic vision of antebellum life.”
Who’s “we”? He certainly doesn’t include himself. Count me out as well, thank you very much.
Slavery and the racial theories used to justify it are deep evils. Certainly, we should know our history and learn more. However, the degree to which current problems “have whole or partial roots” in slavery is simply not knowable. Even acknowledging that they are, what does that tell us about how to address them? I would argue that American capitalism is part of the solution, and that many of the policies of the still race-obsessed Democratic Party have made things worse, especially in cities.
What is Smith-Wade-El advocating?
Christopher Brooks
Lancaster