Having recently given a continuing contribution to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, I was disheartened to read what I viewed as more blather from state House Speaker Bryan Cutler about protecting taxpayers from Democratic spending proposals “developed in a fiscal fantasy land” (“Helping Pennsylvania means putting taxpayers first,” Feb. 4 op-ed).

Who is Cutler protecting? Certainly not the large number of people who languish in, or are on the edge of, poverty.

Capitalism has shown to be effective for creativity, efficiency, freedoms and wealth creation. But I believe that it has no soul and invariably exploits the lower class for its achievements, failing to fairly compensate those people for their indispensable contributions. In capitalism’s view, providing a living wage and services that benefit the greater good aren’t profitable. That’s where government comes in, having the responsibility to protect the citizenry from the abuses and failings of capitalism.

Republicans promote capitalism as if it is sacred. They seemingly seek to impose it wherever they can and pass tax breaks for the wealthy and businesses.

Tax codes are ridiculously complicated and rigged, in my view, to provide as many breaks to the rich as possible. Both political parties are responsible for that.

In Pennsylvania, Republicans push back against providing fair funding for public education and promote private schools and school choice as alternatives. I believe that if they properly funded public education, those alternatives would be less desirable.

Locally, Republican county commissioners tout the fact that taxes have not gone up for years. But what is the opportunity cost? What could have been provided to the needy with a modest increase? Possibly the county could retain its employees with better pay. And how about the privatization of Conestoga View? That has worked out real well.

Doug Witmer

West Lampeter Township