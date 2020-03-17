The recent major drop in the stock market led me to look at previous crashes in 1929, 1987 and 2007. In all four cases — including the current one — the party in power was the Republican Party, with presidents Herbert Hoover, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

The consistent practice of indifferent “greedonomics” by the GOP (Greedy Old Partisans) led to all of this. Why don’t we learn that unbridled capitalism leads to major problems for everyone? Capitalism is a successful philosophy but it must be constrained by governmental controls, lest greed overcome logic.

The Republicans never understood the concept that our government should work for all our citizens, not just a select and wealthy few. It is now time to throw them out until they reform their party.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown