In response to the Sept. 30 letter “Repulsive stunt by Florida governor”:

“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

These words are on display at the Statue of Liberty and were written by Emma Lazarus in her 1883 poem, “The New Colossus.”

This poem was written during a time when there was no welfare state or income tax system. It wasn’t until 1935 that the national welfare system was established.

The immigrants of that time gave no thought to receiving any government benefits, because they didn’t exist. There was no free housing, food, medical care, etc., provided for them. Those who came to the United States worked hard to make a better life for themselves. They eagerly assimilated in this culture, learned the language, obeyed the law and became citizens.

The Venezuelan migrants who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard came here illegally and are not, in my view, refugees. The last conflict in that region was in the mid-1990s, so they were seemingly not fleeing a war-torn country.

What was the reaction regarding the Venezuelans sent to Martha’s Vineyard? Officials and shelter directors said they didn’t have enough resources to support all of them.

That’s right. And neither, in my view, do Florida or any other state or jurisdiction.

Betti Risser

West Lampeter Township