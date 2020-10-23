We now have seen, in my view, what happens when a childish, spoiled man-child is elected to the office of president of the United States. He seemingly rules by his own rule of law and continually avoids use of the Constitution.

He has chosen to promote or nominate people who blindly carry out his bizarre desires — even when they defy logic or clear thinking.

An example is his obsessive desire to end the Affordable Care Act when the nation is fighting against a dangerous pandemic that has claimed over 222,000 lives, due, in my opinion, to his incompetence.

This individual has proven that he only cares about himself and maintaining power. He has shown no empathy for people who have suffered due to his inadequacy and reportedly referred to veterans like me as “suckers” and “losers.”

Finally, he has indicated that he might refuse to abide by the Constitution and allow for a peaceful transition of power should he fail to win the election.

This is unconscionable and unacceptable. Even members of his own party criticized him for these statements. Such statements have been made by tyrants and dictators, whom he admires.

We have only one opportunity to preserve our democracy and save it from oblivion. We must vote for the nation that our forefathers created over 200 years ago. We cannot be convinced otherwise.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township