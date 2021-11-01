As a former prosecutor and a former attorney representing investors against stockbrokers who defrauded them of their money, I am supportive of victims. I am supportive and understanding of gullible people who are taken advantage of by slick con men.

However, when a gullible victim becomes aggressive in blaming others — but not the con man — for the gullible victim’s loss, I stop being sympathetic. Such is what I see with the gullible people who are blindly following former President Donald Trump, who I believe to be the greatest con man of our time.

Not content with convincing his devotees to send him money, Trump has convinced the gullible that he won the 2020 election. When some of these gullible victims respond to that perceived loss by verbally threatening physical harm or following and yelling at mothers as they walk their children to school, we cannot excuse their behavior by saying they are simply gullible people.

They, like the con man conning them, must be held accountable. We have laws against harassing people and threatening people with physical harm. Our police and prosecutors must use the tools our laws provide to stop this behavior. They must deter the gullible from threatening or harassing school board members, health care workers and anyone else that the former president and his enablers target as impediments to their goal of putting Trump back into the presidency and electing and/or maintaining Republicans in control of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Congress. I believe that the ultimate result, if they are successful, will be to turn our country into a democracy in name only.

Rob Bleecher

Manheim Township