Another shooting at a school. More shootings every week. How much longer do we have to see our children and grandchildren senselessly slaughtered before we finally come to our senses?

People, we have to do something — and soon. We cannot allow these killings to continue.

I was a law enforcement officer with the commonwealth for 36 years and carried a firearm for 36 years. I was properly trained in the use and care of the weapon.

It is time we come to our senses and allow firearms only for well-trained and competent individuals. It is time to do something. More shootings will happen here, and soon, if we continue to fail to take a stand. It is time to take action!

David Baker

West Lampeter Township