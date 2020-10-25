Americans are approaching the most serious election in our lifetimes. How we vote may very possibly determine our democracy’s survival.

Even before his presidency, we were aware of Donald Trump’s business failures and his poor character, evidenced by his racism, immorality and lack of empathy or caring for anyone but himself.

Now, as president, Trump’s flawed leadership affects a whole nation. Tragically, his mismanagement of COVID-19 may have caused tens of thousands of American lives to be lost, record joblessness and massive food lines not seen since the Great Depression.

As Election Day nears, Trump continues to spew false claims and wild conspiracy theories on Twitter in desperate attempts to steal this election. I believe that people are sick and tired of Trump’s abject failures and the sycophantic behavior of his supporters.

If reelected, I believe that Trump will be unable to manage the already out-of-control COVID-19 pandemic and incapable of putting millions of Americans back to work. Trump seemingly has authoritarian ambitions and we fear a continuation of his attacks on our democracy.

This election — when we can vote Trump out of office so that our country can return to normalcy — cannot come soon enough.

Fritz Fichtner

Brecknock Township