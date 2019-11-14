Since the government made alcohol legal with the 21st Amendment, millions of lives and families have been destroyed.
Meanwhile, we choose to keep cannabis in the black market — unregulated, untaxed. Just stop with the “gateway drug” nonsense. We all know kids have been getting into their folks’ alcohol forever. Kids and college students die from alcohol poisoning. Will LNP now call for a new temperance movement? No. Instead, you printed full-page ads for months to “celebrate” LNP’s anniversary with “225 Lager.” It seemed every edition was promoting this legal drug.
We are taught “impairment begins with the first drink.” Do you truly believe everywhere that lager was consumed, there was a designated driver? Look at your daily police log and see the number of DUIs.
Was promoting this drug — as a way to “celebrate” — wise in the midst of an opioid crisis? I am a long subscriber and enjoy the paper each morning. I support journalism — and journalists — against those who would do them harm. But, as a citizen of “the land of the free,” I resent the fact that some Americans can enjoy a freedom I cannot.
An entire neighboring country, Canada, now allows an adult the freedom to safely purchase cannabis. Do you enjoy some beers while watching a game, or enjoy a glass or two of wine with dinner? We are only asking for the same freedom. To say otherwise is hypocritical. Cheers!
Jim Boyd
Millersville