School board issues are neither Republican nor Democratic issues, and elections should not be on that basis, either.

Primary elections allow for school board and judge hopefuls to petition to be on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Why? Because both offices are meant to function above politics.

For example, school boards are looking for what best serves all of the students and staff, complies with the state and federal regulations, and functions within the resources of the community as a whole.

The May 16 Manheim Township school board primary election is an example of the importance of this practice. All of the Support MT Schools candidates will be on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. They are reaching out to everyone in our community. It is essential to know the issues that are critical to the district and what differentiates the qualifications and goals of the candidates.

Rather than thinking that one must support “their party,” perhaps our community would be better served by considering how to best support our kids, staff and our future. Vote for JoAnn Hentz, Terrance Henderson, Sara Woodbury, Patrick Grenter and Mark Boldizar. Support MT Schools!

Dee Strunk

Manheim Township