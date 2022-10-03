With only a little more than a month before Election Day, many citizens are speaking out on behalf of the candidates that they believe should be elected to office. Some write letters to the editor, others use social media and some post signs for their preferred candidates.

I often see signs for Republican and Democratic candidates next to each other, which is as it should be. But sometimes signs get stolen. Candidate signs that were on Pleasure Road, across from the entries to Sunnybrook Drive and Deer Ford Drive, seem to have been taken by a thief.

The thief must have felt safe, taking the signs at night from locations where detection was unlikely.

I am disgusted by this cowardly act and have therefore visited my preferred political party’s headquarters, picked up candidate signs and will post them on my property — where I can monitor illegal activities.

Norman W. Johanson

Manheim Township