I recently had an online debate with a friend about his belief that voting is a fallacy if citizens are not educated on the issues or the candidates. In the past, I would have agreed 100% but these days, it’s become increasingly difficult to find accurate information on candidates. So my response was this: “How are voters supposed to be educated when candidates don’t make their positions known?”

That’s the current situation in Pennsylvania’s 98th Legislative District, where a debate hosted by the League of Women Voters of Lancaster County this evening will be attended by two of the three candidates: Democrat Mark Temons and Libertarian Josh Gerber. Both have accepted our invitation, while Republican Tom Jones has not responded to our requests. (The debate will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the East Donegal Township building, 190 Rock Point Road, in Marietta.)

Unfortunately, Jones will miss this opportunity to present his positions on the issues to an audience of potential voters. And the public will miss the chance to evaluate options for their next state representative together on stage. Absent facts, open debate and information, how are voters to make their decisions?

As an aside, I find it difficult to understand how an elected official (Jones is currently an East Donegal Township supervisor) can ignore outreach of this type from the public. It does nothing to increase confidence that Jones would be responsive to all of his constituents if he is elected.

I encourage all candidates, in all parties, to state their positions clearly and be accessible for forums, town halls and debates — unless an uninformed electorate is your preference.

Paula Koda

Lancaster Township

League of Women Voters

member at large