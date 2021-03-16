With school board elections right around the corner, I have some concerns regarding the school board election process, and believe these concerns should be taken into consideration by taxpayers and state lawmakers.

One of the requirements needed to ensure ballot eligibility is that candidates must collect signatures from registered voters within the district.

These candidates have been standing outside grocery stores, business expos, etc., collecting signatures to qualify. But the people we see collecting signatures aren’t always the actual candidates.

School board candidates aren’t required to be present and can have other candidates, or even noncandidates, collect signatures for them.

I believe this defeats the purpose of the signature requirement and should negate the validity of the signatures. If district residents are signing for someone they haven’t met or spoken to, how are we able to determine appropriate candidate eligibility?

Furthermore, if the candidates cannot find time to obtain signatures, how can we be certain they will put in the necessary efforts once elected?

Candidates should be mandated to be present for signature collections, but, more importantly, candidates should want to meet district residents and show their investment in the community.

As taxpayers, we need to require accountability to ensure we vote to elect the appropriate school board candidates who will advocate for the school district. If a candidate cannot bother to show up to collect signatures, I have little evidence to believe they will do right by our children’s educations, our tax dollars and or the health and safety of students and staff.

Rebecca Broome

Upper Leacock Township