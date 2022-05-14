As a millennial resident of Lancaster city, I’d like to comment on the hyperfocus on wedge issues by our politicians at the expense of other meaningful discourse. Lost in the culture war conversations are the kitchen table issues that affect all of us.

The reason I choose to call Lancaster home is due to its remarkable economy, opportunities for education and employment and its bucolic beauty. We draw every advantage from being adjacent to the northeastern megalopolis, while being just far enough away to have our own unique identity.

Lancaster even bucks national trends by outshining our state’s capital and more populated cities within 50 miles, such as Reading and York.

Our downtown is vibrant, our culture distinct and our future bright. We’re a diverse city with a deep history and boundless potential. We need elected leaders who can guide us into the future, while preserving what is uniquely Lancastrian.

I’d love to hear more from our candidates at the local level about how they plan to foster holistic economic growth that benefits all segments of our population — from the urban core to the highly rural fringes.

In what I view as a purple county in a purple state, I’ve accepted that we’re a microcosm of the country as a whole. However, we’ve been letting the same wedge issues divide us for my entire adult life. Let’s not forget that we need to take care of ourselves at a local level first and foremost. We need leaders who recognize that and put party second.

Joe Migliore

Lancaster