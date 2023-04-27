The Rotary Club of Lancaster has long offered candidates seeking a seat on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas a forum at which to tout their experience and expertise. Such forums give voters the chance to make an informed decision when stepping into the voting booth.

Recently, however, three endorsed Republican judicial candidates — Todd Brown, Shawn McLaughlin and Christina Parsons — declined to attend the Rotary forum, reportedly on the advice of Lancaster County Republican leaders.

Apparently, stating their bona fides before Rotarians was deemed too risky. It should be noted that Republican candidate Karen Maisano, who was not endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, did attend the event.

The public’s trust in institutions — including the judiciary — is waning. When candidates fail to appear at forums designed to inform voters, that trust erodes even further. And when Grand Old Party leaders tell candidates not to attend those forums, one wonders what they are hiding from the public.

Earle Cornelius

Lititz