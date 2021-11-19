I ran as a candidate for the school board of the Warwick School District. I ran on a simple platform: to maintain a safe environment for our students, which include my two grandchildren.

I agree with the advice of our state and national leaders, who acknowledge the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic, and what I see as the lack of response to it, resulted in the deaths of more than 767,000 of our fellow Americans.

Instead, the majority of my neighbors voted for, what I view as, the party of misinformation, traitors and conspiracy theories. It is indeed a sad state of affairs when so-called informed citizens choose fear and misinformation, particularly when it concerns our most precious resource: our children and grandchildren.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township