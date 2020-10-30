I consider the writer of the Oct. 6 letter “Beware politicians in sheep’s clothing” to be a friend. He is the former mayor of Quarryville. He is a devout Christian and politically a conservative.

However, I take exception to the point of his letter. While I am a registered Republican, I take offense when Democrats are attacked, since my family and many friends, including my wife, are members of this party.

Matthew 7:15 does not read “beware of wolves coming in sheep’s clothing.” Per the New Revised Standard Version, it states: “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing.”

I consider neither our current president nor former vice president to be prophets. I believe Matthew was referring to those of a religious nature, as opposed to those of a political nature.

In an earlier verse, Jesus is quoted as saying, “In everything do to others as you would have them do to you; for this is the law and the prophets.”

Which one of these candidates do we feel is most adhering to that verse?

These are polarizing times. We do have a decision to make in November, and our obligation as Christians is to vote for the candidate who most promotes the causes for which we earnestly believe benefits all persons in this country.

Personally, I don’t care who wins the election. I will vote for the candidate who I feel will serve — with God’s help — the needs of our country and the world.

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township