I am writing to provide more context to my public comment that was quoted in the LNP | LancasterOnline article about the Oct. 14 Manheim Township school board work session (“Manheim Township school board gets update on district's College, Career, Life Ready program,” Oct. 19).

My comment was in regard to Bible2School existing in Manheim Township schools. And while it is true that I said “Morally, it’s not a good thing to have in our schools,” this single sentence from a three-minute comment left out a very important part: the why.

Understanding the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1952 ruling in Zorach v. Clauson, Pennsylvania school code, the First Amendment, etc., my comments were not arguing that Bible2School can’t exist in our schools, because legally they can.

What I did was shed light on Bible2School’s discriminatory teachings from the “Who We Are” section of its website. Reading from a 2018 screenshot that has since been put behind a member wall, I shared that Bible2School believes that “the term ‘marriage’ has only one meaning: the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive union,” and “God wonderfully and immutably creates each person as male or female.” I shared this so the board and public would know what type of organization this was, and encouraged them to find out if they still held firm to beliefs that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

Faith groups are wonderful and important spaces for community, and young people should be able to find communities like these, and it is important to be transparent and know what some groups like Bible2School believe.

Adam Hosey

Democratic candidate

for Manheim Township

school board