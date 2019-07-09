At a time when denial of climate change and its cause is sadly harming people’s lives and our future, we need a presidential debate on this global emergency. We need to hear candidates’ plans to stop global warming and create millions of good, sustainable jobs in the process.
We need our presidential candidates to join in a climate-centered debate because people of all ages, especially young people, are demanding immediate action and answers on climate change. It is absolutely crucial to take action in order to restore and maintain a healthy world, not just for humans, but for all species.
Every day I see people participating in fighting global warming — people buying affordable solar and wind-generated electricity; the planting of trees and rain gardens; farmers (including Plain) with solar panels on their barn roofs; and people buying and living local.
But we can’t do it alone. It’s time for our government leaders to support and expand this vital work. Give it the importance it deserves: Put it on the national stage in a climate debate, so we may elect a president who really cares about our future.
Lynn Kreiser Miller
Lancaster