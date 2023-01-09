I am writing this regarding the Jan. 5 LNP | LancasterOnline article concerning the cancellation of $25 holiday gift cards for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health employees (“LGH gift reversal upsets workers”).

I found this announcement by Lancaster General Health CEO John J. Herman both sad and concerning. To initially tell employees they would be receiving this perk, as reported in the article, and then to rescind this gift was not only in poor taste but also, in my view, a sign of mismanagement.

If fiscal prudence is a major objective for Lancaster General Health, maybe the highly paid powers that be should look at making some cuts in administrative costs — and not cut the holiday gift cards for the workers.

A total estimated expenditure of $230,000, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline, for all employees to receive a holiday gift is chump change.

Shame, shame, shame on Lancaster General Health.

Roger Poorman

Ephrata Township