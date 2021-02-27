Cancel culture and the Bard of Avon (letter) Feb 27, 2021 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Regarding the op-ed by Kathleen Parker that appeared in the Feb. 20 edition:Cancel Shakespeare? Lord, what fools these mortals be. Tony KielyLancaster Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Kathleen Parker Shakespeare Cancel Culture