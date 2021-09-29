I never thought I would be writing this letter. I am somebody who has been very careful about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. I would not even think about going to an event like a wedding, given the recent delta variant surge — even though I am fully vaccinated.

I have good reasons for this. I had a major heart event last year and, while I am not considered high-risk, I am still cautious.

However, I read an article recently that implies that we cannot fully eradicate this virus anytime soon. It will likely be around for a while — as long as a decade — which is my understanding of what was meant by it becoming endemic.

The point is that I believe we will all encounter this virus at some point in these next 10 years. Other than arming ourselves with a vaccine to greatly lessen its impact, I believe we can only delay the inevitable by being overly cautious.

I wonder if, due to fear, we have become a nation of extremes — those who fear vaccines and masks and government control, and those who fear the virus and have become almost paralyzed by it.

Maybe the virus has caused us all to be fearful, each in our own way. It has gotten me to thinking that perhaps I should not be as fearful as I am, and I should take some chances. Perhaps we can all meet in the middle somewhere, and not be ruled by our fears.

Dan Kravitz

Manheim Township