Tear of laughter came to my eyes reading about the “cheeky” bikinis in Manheim Township. One can only imagine where reporting of this will go. Consider the township commissioners potentially sitting around trying to define this criteria for apparel.

It reminds me of the Supreme Court battles in the 1960s over the definition of pornography. (I don’t remember if that was ever actually agreed upon.)

And now we are trying to turn this Manheim Township situation into a racism issue, too.

Half the letters to the editor are seemingly about putting on masks; the others are about too much exposure. Of course, some of the masks provide more coverage than the bathing suits. Can we agree on anything?

David York

Akron