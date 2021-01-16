Like many of my neighbors here in Lancaster County, I am deeply disappointed that Congressman Lloyd Smucker has chosen — for whatever reasons — to consistently side with a president who encouraged violence against our elected leaders so he could remain in the most powerful office in the world.

But I am absolutely heartbroken to see so many Americans who call themselves patriots and Christians be willing to endorse such lawless actions.

Did the Founding Fathers labor to write the Constitution, establishing the laws by which we mutually agree to live our lives (and conduct elections), only to see it trampled by those seeking to impose their particular set of values and beliefs on the entire nation?

The First Amendment to the Constitution vows that should not happen. We are all Americans, one people. I would ask those who believe their sacred duty is to overturn the fair and certified presidential election — seemingly by force and no matter the harm to both democracy and those who disagree with them — this question: Is that what the Lord of love would do?

Would those who shaped this nation, a nation of laws and not of men, approve? I honestly think not.

Since the assault on the U.S. Capitol, quiet voices have begun calling for unity. But others are reportedly planning further assaults on government to take back “their country.” Can unity arise out of this mess? I believe it can, but only if we recommit ourselves to the rule of law and the rule of love.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster