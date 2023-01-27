Equity can be defined as “the quality of being fair and impartial.” That means individual opportunity must be equal, not individual results. There are no degrees of equity. Something is either equitable or it is not. In baseball, all batters get three strikes. That is equity.

In my view, the “woke” left’s obsession with “more equity,” as conveyed in recent LNP | LancasterOnline articles, does a terrible disservice to communities of color. I believe it is the most insidious form of racism; pandering to race may condition young Black people to believe that a racist system decides their fate and that personal accountability and life choices are inconsequential.

In my view, you cannot use results to measure equity. Some batters strike out more than others. If Black people are paid less on average, does that mean all employers are racist? Of course not.

Black male teenagers have higher likelihoods of dropping out of high school, living in fatherless homes or belonging to street gangs. None of that looks good on a resume.

Also, if Black people are convicted of more crimes than white people, is it because our courts and judges are corrupt? In my view, no! I believe it just means that Black people are showing up more often in court.

Before you scream “racist,” I truly empathize with Black kids today. I believe that they are being used as capital assets in the business of racism — a business being run by the very politicians and community leaders who claim to be looking out for them. Those who see through the scam and accept personal accountability often do quite well.

Sam Nelson

Mount Joy Township