All I see in its new plan is the same thing the Pennsylvania Game Commission has been trying to do for years, even before chronic wasting disease came to Pennsylvania (“State mulls rules for deer illness,” Sept. 13). And that is to kill as many deer as possible.
It looks to me like the Game Commission is using chronic wasting disease to accomplish what it has been trying to do since the days of biologist Gary Alt. Until I see something being done with the origin of the problem, I cannot support this new plan. Captive deer are the origin of the problem, and I see nothing in the new plan to address this.
They say they can’t do anything about deer farms. Well, are you talking to farmers? Any place that has captive deer needs to be double-fenced. Captive deer should not be allowed to come in contact with Pennsylvania’s wild deer herd. Unless this contact is stopped, your plan will fail.
Mark Siegrist
Columbia