To my neighbors in Lancaster County:

As a citizen, a teacher, a father and a grandfather, I have decided I can no longer remain silent as I witness more and more gun violence in this nation.

The majority of American citizens want reasonable, commonsense gun laws, including a ban on the sale of high-capacity semi-automatic rifles. For the sake of our children and all of us, we need to influence our politicians to represent us on this issue.

Americans have changed for the better before. I remember when no one dared take on the tobacco producers, yet the public will prevailed and now smoking has dramatically declined. I remember when Americans thought it was OK to litter, and when people mostly ignored the problems of drunken driving. Our culture has changed for the better on those issues because we worked together, we compromised and we demanded action.

I believe that we can do this again. For those of you who agree, please speak out until our elected officials hear us and everyone else who is tired of reading about one mass shooting after another.

Edward Rand

Manor Township