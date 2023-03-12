Recent articles have mentioned teacher shortages in Pennsylvania and, as a retired teacher, I would regretfully not recommend that anyone go into teaching.

I taught near a school district that sued the state over funding. Teachers in Pennsylvania must all meet the same standards, but they are paid according to where they teach.

I had a student teacher whose university supervisor told me that if I moved two counties to the south, I could earn $30,000 more a year. But I loved my students and was a volunteer EMT in my town, so I didn’t move.

If a teacher is altruistic enough to go to a poorer district, that teacher can expect to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars less over a career. Furthermore, less pay means a smaller pension, since teacher pensions are based on pay. Does a Pennsylvania legislator from a poorer county get paid less than a legislator from a wealthier county?

Pennsylvania retired teachers used to get cost of living increases in their pensions every few years, but that was in the past and there has been no cost of living increase for over 20 years. Legislators get a cost of living increase tied to inflation, which gave them a huge increase over the past two years. Do they have enough left over for a cost of living increase for teachers?

Most teachers join unions for support, not to push a political agenda. They barely have time to teach the basics, they spend summers preparing lessons and they care about their students and their communities.

Carol Wolford

Elizabethtown