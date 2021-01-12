Are you scared?

I’m scared.

On Jan. 6, a group of President Donald Trump’s supporters, egged on by Trump himself, stormed the U.S. Capitol, trashing it. People died. The mob interrupted Congress’ acceptance of the Electoral College votes. This mob had been given hope of overturning the election by some Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry, who I believe are complicit in this outrage, which made the U.S. look like a developing nation.

What’s really scary is that some people coming back to Lancaster County from the protest said their actions were justified and still believe that Trump really won the election, even though its clear he lost nationally by more than 7 million votes and Pennsylvania by more than 81,000 votes.

I just don’t understand what these people see in Trump. In my view, his presidency has been a disaster. His tax cuts for the rich have created a record deficit. His embargoes have created a huge trade deficit. His slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic has cost thousands of lives. He has broken treaties, insulted our allies and cozied up to our enemies. Ignoring global warming, he has rolled back anti-pollution measures. He tried to get Georgia election officials to illegally “find” him votes.

Since his defeat, Trump has pardoned friends who are convicted criminals. This behavior may have cost the Republicans in the Georgia Senate races.

We can’t get Trump out of office soon enough.

Turk Pierce

New Holland