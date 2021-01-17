When I was a freshman in high school in October 2004, I attended my first campaign rally when President George W. Bush campaigned for reelection at Lancaster Airport.

Since then, I have volunteered for local Republican campaigns and have made phone calls for Sen. John McCain and Gov. Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns, Tom Corbett’s gubernatorial campaigns and numerous others.

I always thought I would be a lifetime member of the Republican Party. Over the past four years, I have been what has been called a “never-Trump” Republican, hoping that the embrace of President Donald Trump by my party would pass.

However, after the past four years and after what we have witnessed since the election — culminating with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that Trump incited — it is clear that the party I joined is no more.

The party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan is now the party of Trump. Because of that, I can no longer remain in the once-great Republican Party. Polarization on both sides has caused lasting damage to our democracy. I’m fortunate that I have many friends who are fervent Trump supporters. Despite our differences, we listen to and respect each other and know our political beliefs do not define us.

I pray that more Americans can look for what unites us instead of what divides. It is in doing that, that we truly make American great again.

Dave Bennett

Upper Leacock Township