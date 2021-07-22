It looks as though President Joe Biden’s campaign infrastructure promises to lift America into the 21st century could happen. This is good news for us, to globally compete. And for humanity, to note that a liberal democracy can deliver.

Western or liberal democracy was the dominant political system in the 20th century. In the early 21st century, liberal democracy seems to be under attack worldwide by religious and secular powers.

“We the people” — the United States of America’s “great experiment” in liberal democracy — appears to be coming apart. Whatever we make of the Jan. 6 event, the world sees it as an insurrection. As terrorism from within.

Meanwhile, the world looks on and sees the Chinese communist government at work. For sure, there are limits on personal freedom in China, but it gets big projects done. China lifted a billion people from extreme poverty in one generation — a great feat. It invested trillions in a “Silk Road” project to connect Egypt to Peking and everything in between. It invested in the economics of that region.

Europe doesn’t seem to be pleased with our “Cold War” mentality toward China. To some outsiders, it’s further evidence of a cancer within. A cynical use of power to create an enemy in order to maintain the status quo.

Instead, the U.S. should prepare to compete with China in the global marketplace. Why are we not funding infrastructure in Central America and Africa? Offer to vaccinate the poorest of the poor in every country. On interests domestic and foreign, can a capitalistic liberal democracy deliver to compete in the global marketplace?

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township