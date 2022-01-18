There is an elephant in the room. The elephant is marauding around the United States. Draped over its back and flowing down its sides is a large banner emblazoned with “Immigrant/Labor.”

There is a donkey hitched to a cart on which a large standard is mounted with a sign that is emblazoned with “Immigrant/Labor.”

Have you seen them? They do their utmost to avoid one another. The mere mention that the “other” is in the neighborhood causes panic. It guarantees flight.

Meanwhile, in hospitals, retirement homes, on farms and in orchards, in bus and truck driver seats, on construction crews and in many other worthy enterprises, the ones in charge are crying out for help.

What can we do to bring the elephant and the donkey together to force them to look toward the south, wherein lies the solution? What can we do?

Dale Stoltzfus

Warwick Township