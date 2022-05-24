In response to the May 19 letter “Something we can all agree on,” regarding taking the campaign signs down: That was just the primary. I’m sure those whose candidates won will not be taking them down.

I might add that I wasn’t even allowed to vote, since I am an independent. Candidates might have a clearer picture, especially in the U.S. Senate race, if lawmakers would allow open primaries in Pennsylvania. It is time.

I wouldn’t be breathing too easy if I were Mehmet Oz or Dave McCormick. Whoever wins that Republican primary can’t say it was a landslide. It is time to allow all eligible voters, whether affiliated with a political party or not, to be able to vote in the primaries.

K.E. Martin

East Cocalico Township