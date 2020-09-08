As a resident of Willow Valley Communities, I have been privileged for the past two years to have my grandchildren here for Camp Willow. This is a five-day camp run by the Willow Valley team members.

This year was to be the first year that the youngest of my great-grandchildren would be old enough to participate. She had been looking forward to it for a whole year. And then came COVID-19! The camp was canceled, the children were super disappointed, and I was heartbroken.

So, what to do? There must be a way to salvage this situation. So I planned Camp Gramma, only to be met with one obstacle after another. When Willow Valley was closed to visitors, I almost gave up. But then I got a bright idea. The DoubleTree Resort was open, with all the COVID-19 regulations in place (masks, special cleaning and disinfecting).

I was able to get two adjoining rooms for three nights. The three girls came. We played, swam, had story time (courtesy of a good friend of mine), did crafts, ate and had a perfectly delightful Camp Gramma.

Thanks to the great staff at the DoubleTree, we had everything we could possibly need for a super solution to our disappointment.

Claire Lunde

West Lampeter Township