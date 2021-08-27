Kudos to those Lancaster city employees and law enforcement officers who erected a speed-indicating display at Orange and Shippen streets. It has had a calming effect on traffic along the 200 and 300 blocks of East Orange Street.

Every speeding accident prevented, every trip to the emergency room avoided, every repair made unnecessary — all because drivers are observing a safe speed limit of 25 mph — makes great sense.

Two days ago, when traveling south on North Duke Street, a car suddenly came up behind me. Impatiently, the driver darted around me and barely cut back in front of me. Three traffic lights later, we were side by side awaiting a changing signal. We were at the same spot, even though I drove at the posted speed of 25 mph.

Our traffic control system has been scientifically designed to get cars through the city quickly and safely. The car that was speeding and cutting in and out of traffic arrived at the same spot in exactly the same time.

Tom Hoober

Lancaster