I called Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s Lancaster city and Washington, D.C., offices multiple times at the beginning of the month, warning that his rhetoric and actions undermining public confidence in the outcome of the November election — including objecting to the certified results of the Pennsylvania election — would incite political violence.

The morning of Jan. 6, hours before the storming of the U.S. Capitol, I asked the person who answers the phones in Smucker’s Lancaster office, in these exact words, if Smucker still planned to support the afternoon’s coup. He responded with one word: “Yes.”

I asked him again, because I was astonished: “Congressman Smucker plans to support the coup attempt this afternoon?”

Again, one word: “Yes.”

I imagine this staffer was being flippant with me — tired of my continued calls and advocacy for Smucker to change his position on that afternoon’s scheduled vote — but I was not kidding.

What happened in the Capitol on Jan. 6 was the inevitable outcome of months of President Donald Trump, aided and abetted by vocal supporters like Smucker, telling Americans that an election was being stolen from them. Smucker was warned and did nothing.

Smucker voted in the middle of the night to overturn the voice and the votes of thousands of his constituents. His staff showed contempt toward the warnings of his constituents. He has lost the right to call himself a representative. Resign.

Ben Cattell Noll

Lancaster