I don’t mind having conversations on any political topic. All I ask is that when we are having a conversation on civil liberties, you come with adequate knowledge of the discussion at hand.

There have been many letters to the editor in LNP | LancasterOnline recently calling for gun control. I love civic engagement. But pray tell, what exactly do you want?

When you call for universal background checks, that’s fine and all, but we already have universal background checks. There are no “better” background checks. A background check is a background check. Either someone has a record or they don’t. A friend of mine who recently fled California for Pennsylvania believes that once someone has paid their dues to society, they should be able to purchase a firearm, because if they’re too dangerous for society they shouldn’t be outside of prison. But I digress.

Next, usually, there are calls for a ban on automatic weapons. Automatic weapons have been banned since the National Firearms Act of 1934.

Finally, what follows is a proposed ban on semi-automatic weapons. I believe that those who propose this have never fired a firearm in their life. An automatic weapon continues to fire as long as you hold the trigger. A semi-automatic fires only one bullet each time you pull the trigger. This would amount to banning hundreds of millions of privately owned firearms.

Would it be practical to ban the hundreds of millions of privately owned motor vehicles in private possession? Of course not!

Nate Rybner

Manheim Township