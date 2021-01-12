Congressman Lloyd Smucker, you must resign!

I believe Smucker is complicit in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Though he did not run in with insurgents, I believe he helped to cultivate a culture that led to these seditious acts. He did this by deliberately spreading false information, stoking fear within an extreme base and attempting to hamper the incoming Biden administration via lies and misinformation.

Additionally, Smucker sided with the 147 members of Congress who objected to Congress’ acceptance of the certified election results. The consequence of these actions will have far-reaching effects that could last for generations.

Therefore, Rep. Smucker, because of your subversive and unconstitutional acts that go against the oath you took to uphold the U.S. Constitution, you should do the courageous thing and resign your congressional seat. Moreover, pandering to an autocratic president and his autocratic wannabes is cowardly and beneath the dignity of the office you hold.

Finally, your seditious acts are what you see in autocratic and dictatorial countries — not in the United States of America. These actions are ripping at the very fabric of our republic and we need true leaders to help heal this country. Leave this office!

Jim Cataldi

Manheim Township